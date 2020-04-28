Kiley McLean: Don't leave people with disabilities behind in coronavirus relief

Dear Editor: One in four U.S. adults, 61 million adults, have a diagnosed disability. Because the long-term effects of the coronavirus have yet to be determined, this number is likely to increase. According to the CDC, people most susceptible to COVID-19 are those with underlying chronic health conditions. Adults with disabilities are three times more likely than adults without disabilities to have heart disease, stroke, diabetes or cancer.

Even without the threat of the coronavirus, unemployment rates for people with disabilities are much higher than those without disabilities. Despite the fact people with disabilities make up approximately 12% of the U.S. working-age population, they account for more than half of those living in long-term poverty. They are more likely to work low-wage, part-time jobs, that do not offer sick or paid leave.

Many people with disabilities reside in residential facilities or group homes and rely on direct support professionals for assistance with daily living activities including bathing, changing and eating. The necessary, and often intimate, personal care provided by these staff members are nearly impossible given social distancing requirements. Positive coronavirus cases have been found in these homes and spread rapidly.