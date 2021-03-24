Khrys Riley: Transgender sports bill is insulting fear-mongering

Dear Editor: Some say a female has breasts, ovaries, etc. — equipment needed to give birth and feed an infant (we’ll cover breastfeeding in public another time) — and a male has a penis and testicles, etc. necessary to combine with an egg to create a child. With that definition, those born missing some, or all, are what? Do women and men who suffer loss of these “gender identifying” parts of their being suddenly become genderless?
Others say women have a higher level of estrogen. How do we categorize those who don’t fit the standards because they were born with a body that produces too much of one or not enough of the other? As a mother of four with hormonal issues, am I not allowed to play women’s’ sports in college because I’m too male for the girls’ team? With their transgender sports bill, both Reps. Janel Brandtjen and Barbara Dittrich chose to support inaccurate gender ideas and ignored many women equally or more physically able than men.
Biology isn’t the singular defining pieces of the gender puzzle. Rep. Brandtjen’s assessment that women cannot win against men is sexist and ignorant. Obviously, Ms. Brandtjen has never experienced boot camp. If she had, the broad stroke she placed on women would have painted an accurate picture showing countless are keeping up with and moving past male counterparts. Representatives claiming finely tuned athletes are unable to compete fairly because of gender is an insult to all their hard work. It’s an attempt to minimalize female contributions while breeding hate for differences. During this yearlong pandemic, they’re more focused on what’s under our skirts than what’s being transmitted by those refusing to practice CDC precautions.
Legislators who pose these bills (including that awful restroom bill) create weakness, fear and hate for non-existent problems while ignoring serious issues.
Khrys Riley
Wisconsin Rapids
