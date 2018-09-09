Dear Editor: Kidnapping is defined as “to seize and detain or carry away by unlawful force or fraud and often with a demand for ransom.”
When the president created a zero tolerance policy that was implemented by the attorney general and carried out by a government agency (ICE), which physically separated asylum seeking parents from their children, telling the parents that to be reunited with their children they must sign a voluntary deportation form, then deports the parents without their children, all parties involved are kidnappers and should be prosecuted.
Kevin Steffins
Cottage Grove
