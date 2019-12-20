Kevin Retelle: Vote to fight out-of-control health care costs

Dear Editor: I was prescribed a CPAP machine for my sleep apnea which was diagnosed from a sleep study five years ago.
Why are so many people getting prescriptions for CPAP machines? Yes, they need them, but it's also a cash cow for the provider, insurance company and politician. After five years of using one, a message on my machine indicated I need a new one. I set up an appointment and was told the insurance would take care of all of it less the 20% deductible. Upon getting the CPAP machine, I was ask to sign a form being submitted to the insurance company for a cost of $2,800 dollars plus $315 out of pocket, totaling $3,100. Checking on the internet, I found the true costs of my model averaging $600. Are you kidding me? Who does one complain to? The provider? No, they're getting by the insurance companies. The insurance companies? No, they're getting paid by the insurer. The politician? No, they're getting paid by the lobbyist representing the insurance companies per campaign contributions. It comes down to reform and our vote. If nothing is done, costs will continue to escalate to where no one could afford to pay for insurance. This is just a small example of what is actually happening to the consumer in regards to billing practices. Open your eyes, people, and speak up with your vote.
Kevin Retelle
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.