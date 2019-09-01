Dear Editor: Regarding Joel McNally's Aug. 24 column, "What’s the difference between Tommy Guns and assault weapons?"
I'll go ahead and assume you meant AR-15s, and similar rifles.
The primary difference is that Tommy guns are full auto and AR-15s are not. Also, AR-15s fire a MUCH smaller round (Tommy guns fired .45 caliber bullets, AR-15s fire .223 caliber). And you can still legally own a Tommy gun, it's just expensive. They are NOT 100% banned as your article claimed. And aside from the fact they are both rifles, they have nothing in common. Saying they are "virtually identical" is like saying an F-150 and a Camry are identical because they both have four wheels.
If you want to ban semi-auto rifles like the AR-15 you have to go straight through the Second Amendment and the recent Supreme Court ruling in D.C. vs. Heller. A ruling that found the D.C. ban on semi-auto handguns unconstitutional. Do the same thing with rifles and it will immediately be struck down. That's why there is no appetite for new legislation, Congress knows it won't work.
Kevin Redman
Ephrata, Pennsylvania
