Dear Editor: Many polls are out asking people if they would like a wall, or some similar question. I'd like to see a poll ask: "Are you willing to pay more in taxes to build a wall?"
For reference, everyone who pays federal income tax — about 100 million people — will have to pony up about $50 for this $5.2 billion wall our president insists on getting. That is just the down payment. The total bill for the project is estimated to be $20 billion, although cost overruns are not unheard of in these projects. The upshot is that every taxpayer is going to pay at least $200 for this foolishness.
(Mexico? Have some nice tea, and a cool wet cloth for your forehead.)
Kevin OConnell
Madison
