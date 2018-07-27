Dear Editor: If you want to do something about the Russian situation, here are two concrete suggestions.
First, the FBI has asked everyone in the entire country to reboot their routers. The Russians have infected them en masse. A reboot emasculates the malware.
Second, send a donation to Andrew Janz, the Democratic candidate in California Congressional District 22. The Republican incumbent is Devin Nunes. This fellow has been doing his best to prevent Americans from learning the full extent of Russian influence in our government. I strongly disapprove of this and wish to see him turned out of office. Nunes has a big pile of money for re-election, but Janz is running a dogged campaign. The district has a lot of unregistered voters who would likely come in for the Dems if recruited. To make a donation go to Act Blue; it's an easy way to do this. It would be a big win for democracy if Nunes was whipped in November.
Kevin O'Connell
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.