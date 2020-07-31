Kevin Murphy: Biden platform looks like empty promises to the left

Dear Editor: Paul Fanlund's defense of Joe Biden from the left rests primarily on his claims that Biden's platform is a progressive wish list. This brushes right past the left's actual problem with Biden — that leftists don't believe he will actually try to implement any of these policies once in office — without even acknowledging it. The Democratic Party's betrayals during the Obama administration on issues like card check, overseas adventurism, and bank bailouts are well remembered on this part of the political spectrum. Until the Democratic Party builds some semblance of credibility and trust with those on the left, this platform will rightly be seen as another list of empty promises in a long line of them.
Kevin Murphy
Madison
