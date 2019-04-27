Dear Editor: No matter where you are along the political spectrum, all Wisconsinites and, indeed, all Americans, have a vested interest in understanding the vulnerabilities of our election system.
However, Democrats have made it very difficult to gain support of Republicans and conservatives because they were complicit in and supportive of efforts to squash any examination of Hillary Clinton's actions leading up to and including her run for the White House. If that had been handled properly by the FBI and the Justice Department instead of swept under the rug, there might be more willingness on the part of Republicans to embrace the challenges posed in the Mueller report. But, that missed opportunity has made virtually every Trump supporter and most Republicans feel that we are in a one-sided environment where only Republican actions are looked at with scrutiny.
Releasing the entire Mueller report without redactions would only give more political weapons to the Democrats and not have any salubrious effect on addressing election security concerns. We have enough information at our disposal to know that we need to provide greater security at a national and state level for our elections. That is where the focus needs to be now. Democrats need to let go of their goal of prosecuting Trump just like Republicans have had to let go of the idea of prosecuting Hillary. It's a nice thought, but it ain't going to happen.
Kevin Milner
Green Bay
