Kevin Malchine: President Trump, remember the Wisconsinites who put you in the White House

Dear Editor: As we begin 2020, I’m concerned about the future of farming in Wisconsin and beyond. Just last year, two major dairy producers filed for bankruptcy. Small family farms are going bankrupt, and our foreign markets remain under threat. While I’m certainly encouraged with the progress of USMCA, I feel it’s extremely important to secure an agreement that allows fair access to Chinese markets. Other nations such as Brazil continue to limit U.S. imports. Agriculture depends on global markets to ensure a vital economy here in the U.S.!
It isn’t just foreign markets that are causing this burden. The Trump administration has granted dozens of small refinery exemptions to major oil companies like Chevron and Exxon, exempting them from federal biofuel blending requirements and reducing demand for grain. This causes turbulence within the commodities market and destabilizes the entire agriculture industry.
The Environmental Protection Agency announced a rule this December that failed to fully account for the lost demand. These rulings allow the continuation of a monopolized fuel delivery system that hurts American agriculture. The EPA must do more to restore markets for renewable biofuels like ethanol, protect our environment by using this low-carbon, high-octane fuel and in turn reinvigorate the agriculture sector of the economy. I urge the president, as he returns to our beautiful state, to remember the hard-working Wisconsinites who put him in the White House.
Kevin Malchine
Waterford
