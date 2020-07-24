Kevin Layde: Lincoln Project is a neoconservative grift

Dear Editor: The Lincoln Project is a naked attempt by neoconservatives from the Bush era who find themselves out of power with our current orange president to rehabilitate their image and take control of their party once again. They are just as bad as Trump in their own way; these guys were the architects of the war on terror. Read some of the social media history of the founders from a decade ago and you will find homophobia, Islamophobia, fantasies about shooting Ferguson protesters, and much more. They’re also obvious grifters; their finances reveal that they spend something like 90% of their fundraising on overhead, a lot of the money coming from credulous liberals who get a dopamine boost from hearing somebody be mean to Donald Trump.
It’s super irresponsible to promote these guys as a positive force no matter how good it makes you feel to look at those ads. Do a little more research next time.
Kevin Layde
Milwaukee
