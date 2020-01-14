Kevin Helmkamp: How would history have responded to a McCarthy-like president?

Dear Editor: It was easy to ponder the modern connections to McCarthyism while watching the PBS special or reading Mr.Fanlund's opinion piece. While doing so, I could not help but wonder how we would be viewing the McCarthy period if it had included a national media source supporting McCarthy tactics as well as a multitude of political leaders throughout the country embracing the strategies of lying and manipulation in the McCarthy model. How might history have reacted if the McCarthy strategy had been employed by Eisenhower in a chief executive role absent anyone in a broader role to stop the madness?
Kevin Helmkamp
Oregon
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.