Kevin Gundlach: Senate inaction on HEROES Act is inexcusable

Dear Editor: It is inexcusable that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson remains silent as Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell sends the Senate home while a staggering number of Americans continue to file for unemployment. Yet, the HEROES Act, the next coronavirus economic relief package, has not yet been debated. And now, as the virus wreaks havoc across Wisconsin and the country, laid-off workers have yet another burden to face in the coming weeks: the end of the $600 unemployment benefits provided by the CARES Act. This additional $600 stipend, set to expire at the end of July, has quite literally meant life or death for millions of America’s families. It’s given families the ability to pay for their rent or mortgage, make car payments, or afford groceries and prescriptions.
Let’s be clear: people are out of work through no fault of their own. Unless the Senate passes the HEROES Act, which proposes continuing these payments into January, Wisconsinites will needlessly suffer
More than 48 million people have filed for unemployment benefits for the first time in the past 16 weeks. Months of inaction and delay tactics from Mitch McConnell and Ron Johnson on the HEROES Act, a comprehensive coronavirus response bill, has grown from disappointing to unconscionable.
In the midst of a historical movement for racial justice, there is clear evidence that Black Americans have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus crisis. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black Americans are five times more at risk of contracting COVID-19, exploiting the health consequences of systemic racism. Meanwhile, Black unemployment has more than doubled since April.
It is not OK to think this inaction is OK. With the passage of the HEROES Act, working Americans would receive hazard pay of up to $10,000 for essential workers, 43% of whom are people of color. The bill would allocate $1 billion to Community Development Financial Institutions that have historically lent to Black business owners. We’re running out of time and lives are on the line. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has come out in support of workers and the HEROES Act. Sen. Ron Johnson, it’s time for you to do your job and to pass the HEROES Act.
Kevin Gundlach
President, South Central Federation of Labor, AFL-CIO
