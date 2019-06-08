Dear Editor: The fate of the proposed Cardina-Hickory Creek transmission line is in your hands. Public hearings in June are your best and final chance to speak out against the unneeded economic and environmentally destructive CHC.
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission recently released the final environmental impact statement on the proposed CHC. The PSC’s own economic analysis of “energy futures” show that the proposed CHC would provide only pennies per month of savings to ratepayers under three of the 11 “energy futures." And yet ratepayers would be paying an additional $270 billion for the construction of new power plants needed to support the proposed CHC. We are those ratepayers!
The proposed CHC provides no to little economic benefits to ratepayers, the PSC determined.
Methods to generate and store clean energy are local, available and feasible using our ever-advancing technology. Non-transmission alternatives based on energy efficiency, solar and battery storage on our homes, businesses and farms would save ratepayers $1.4 billion over 40 years, the projected timeline of the CHC economic analysis. Long-distance shipping of energy and destruction of landscape, farmland, health and communities from the proposed CHC are all factors to show the CHC is not needed.
Local communities know best. We value our land and resources, and know how to take care of them. Attend one of the public hearings in June and speak out against the proposed CHC to protect our communities and resources. Public hearings are on June 25 in Lancaster at the county fairgrounds at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.,June 26 in Madison at the Public Service Building, 4822 Madison Yards Way, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and June 27 in Dodgeville at the Dodger Bowl, 321 King St, at 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.
Kerry Beheler
Mount Horeb
