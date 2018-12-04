Dear Editor: I am asking that our state Senate and Assembly vote against the special session bills and instead support the results of our most recent election. We need to support and ensure that our government sifts and winnows policies and proposals through open dialogue, thoughtful deliberation, and wide participation. We can't allow a push to rush through hastily considered, hurriedly assembled legislation that abrogates executive powers to the Legislature and restricts voting rights. Such a process and such legislation does not reflect the highest principles of our American democracy.
The current constitutionally provided separation of powers allows not only for needed checks and balances but desired cooperation and collegiality. Eliminating or abruptly shifting that balance in a hasty, partisan manner undercuts the democratic ideals our country has fought to preserve and refine.
The people of Wisconsin need to be heard. Let Rep. Vos and Sen. Fitzgerald in addition to your own state senator and representative know you want them to stop pushing for these bills. Speak up and work to preserve and protect our democracy from any further attack and degradation. Find contact info at http://legis.wisconsin.gov/
And if you do reach out to a legislator without being their constituent, acknowledge that. Although they may not directly represent you by legislative district, in this urgent moment let them know they may represent you as one of the last best hopes to preserve Wisconsin's heritage of American democracy and its long reputation of standing up for it
Kermit M. Hovey, Jr.
Middleton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.