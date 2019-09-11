Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 645 IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN WISCONSIN THIS WATCH INCLUDES 16 COUNTIES IN SOUTH CENTRAL WISCONSIN COLUMBIA DANE GREEN IOWA LAFAYETTE ROCK SAUK IN SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN DODGE JEFFERSON KENOSHA MILWAUKEE OZAUKEE RACINE WALWORTH WASHINGTON WAUKESHA THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ARGYLE, BARABOO, BARNEVELD, BEAVER DAM, BELMONT, BELOIT, BENTON, BLANCHARDVILLE, BRODHEAD, BROOKFIELD, CEDARBURG, COLUMBUS, DARLINGTON, DELAVAN, DODGEVILLE, EAST TROY, ELKHORN, FORT ATKINSON, GERMANTOWN, GRAFTON, HARTFORD, JANESVILLE, JEFFERSON, KENOSHA, LAKE GENEVA, LAKE WISCONSIN, LODI, MADISON, MAYVILLE, MENOMONEE FALLS, MEQUON, MILWAUKEE, MINERAL POINT, MONROE, MUSKEGO, NEW BERLIN, PORTAGE, PRAIRIE DU SAC, RACINE, REEDSBURG, SAUK CITY, SHULLSBURG, WATERTOWN, WAUKESHA, WAUPUN, WEST BEND, AND WHITEWATER.