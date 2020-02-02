Kermit Hovey: On climate change, kids are getting it right

Dear Editor: Spencer Black is once more right on target with his column "Climate denial doesn't change reality." Nevertheless, I must challenge his opening paragraph.
In it he likens climate denialists' behavior to that of some stereotypical group of immature "kids" who refuse to hear inconvenient truth. Such "kids" are nothing like the kids I have come to know, admire and respect.
Kids who put those denialists to shame.
Kids who hear the climate crisis truth, are upset by it, and demand action to address it.
Kids like the 10-year-old boy I met in Washington, D.C., accompanied by his father at a Citizens Climate Lobby Conference, there to talk to his senators and representative about the need to address the climate crisis.
Kids like Swedish teen Greta Thunberg whose clarity of insight and boldness of action has inspired "kids" around the world to demand climate action.
Kids like UW student Max Prestigiacomo, along with many others, who organized climate strikes in Madison last year.
Kids like young adult Riley Kaiser reaching out to engage and mobilize high school and college ages for local climate action group 350Madison.
Fortunately, many real kids hear the reality of climate change. They know climate change is really happening, really serious, really human-caused and we can still really do something about it.
We would all do well to listen and join them in speaking up about the climate crisis to friends, family, and leaders — political and otherwise. Talk to somebody today.
Kermit Hovey
Middleton
