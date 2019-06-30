Kermit Hovey: Democratic presidential candidates must lead on climate change solutions

Dear Editor: I often appreciate John Nichols for his incisive and thought-provoking commentary. I write this time to appreciate his timely and important call to action on the climate crisis in his June 19 column, "Democrats should organize debate with one topic: climate change."
If for no other reason than for this country and one of its major parties to demonstrate leadership on the crisis of our age and generation, climate change warrants a dedicated debate. People need to hear and understand that the time for waffling about the reality of human-caused climate change is past. The evidence is overwhelming and clear from non-partisan, rigorously reviewed sources across the U.S. and the globe.
Contemporary climate change is really a crisis, really serious, really human caused and something we can still really do something about. When it comes to climate crisis solutions, it is here we need an "all of the above" approach. Now is the time to talk about actions, plans, and strategies that will put the United States at the forefront.
We have led on other challenges, opportunities and technologies. We can, and desperately need to, lead again. We need to hear from those who would presume to lead the U.S. how they would lead us and the world away from the curse of our climate crisis and the worst of its outcomes. We need this leadership not just for the sake of generations yet to come, but for our sake today.
Kermit Hovey
Middleton
