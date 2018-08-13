Dear Editor: It is a quiet evening here in the woods of northwestern Wisconsin. Lake Superior appears calm and blue from 10 miles inland. Even the mud-line doesn't look too bad from this distance. But wait! The annoying sound I can hear over the mosquitoes continues to grow louder. It's the sucking sound of our northern tax dollars heading south to fund more Republican boondoggles. I just know Douglas County will boom now that Foxconn has come to the state. The whole state will benefit. Right, Scotty? More of our tax dollars to the likes of Fiserv will certainly help Superior as well as Milwaukee. And let's not forget we could have more toxic mining in our collective back yard. Thanks, Scotty. Well, at least with our rutted, gravel roads I don't expect to see our tea-party governor in this neck of the woods until the next climate-changing megastorm hits and and Scotty needs to make more political points.
Kent Makela
Maple
