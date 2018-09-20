Dear Editor: I must take issue with editor Paul Fanlund's recent column claiming James Bolen is willing to work across the aisle. Bolen's webpage states his unmentioned opponent (Janet Bewley) is more in touch with "Madison elites" who have been elected to the 25th state Senate District for the last 30 years than with the people of northern Wisconsin. That doesn't sound like "I'm willing to work with you" to me.
Sen. Bewley has a track record of reaching out across the aisle. She is smart, well spoken and deeply concerned with the welfare of people in the 25th — unlike most Republicans, who only seem to cater to the electorate in the weeks before an election.
Kent Makela
Maple
