Dear Editor: The U.S. is on a collision course with China much sooner than expected primarily due the advent of Trumpism. The U.S. has been dominating the world economically since the late 19th century. The U.S. has so far enjoyed the role of making rules for others by having the ability to undermine U.N. and other world bodies and by finding common ground with countries with similar identities and interest.
The main reason the U.S. prospered was the way the country, its majority (its people) and its home-grown companies organized themselves to achieve their interest. U.S. economic policies and companies were laser-focused on achieving profit/interest in comparison to other countries.
Effective organizational ability of the masses can also be used to cause evil. Hitler had the ability to organize and consolidate hate in Germany, which gave him the license to commit atrocities against the people he did not identify with.
In the past few decades, China swapped Communism for a market economy. 800 million people were uplifted from poverty in less than a decade’s time. The one-party system of China is more disciplined and organized than America would ever wish to be. While gradually following Americas economic principles, its leaders made sure the U.S. would not undermine its interests through various schemes and means. This kind of organization toward China’s economic interest can never be matched by U.S. in the long run.
I foresee China’s ascendance picking up pace. At some point, the U.S. will give in and share the podium with China. In a decade’s time, I am expecting the U.S. to partner with China and make rules for other global citizens and countries.
Kenneth Nicholaus
Middleton
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.