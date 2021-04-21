Ken Richardson: Vote for candidates who will protect our children in 2022

Dear Editor: Mr. Zweifel, thanks for your column. Here's an addendum.
As shootings occur across America, we could ask ourselves, "How many children and adults might be alive today, except for Mitch McConnell, GOP lawmakers and the NRA?"
For years, these three have said, "No, No, No" to common sense gun safety legislation that would help protect our nation.
"No, No, No" assures jobs for NRA's million-dollar executives, who hide behind the Second Amendment, pretending to protect it, while really protecting their money, power and newly-found social status, such as hobnobbing with lawmakers.
Lawmakers? Public servants? Each one getting annual taxpayer salaries of about $200,000 plus benefits, pensions and more? GOP lawmakers take our money, even plead for it at election time, and then spurn our advice and concerns.
May moms and dads across our country rise up in 2022 and vote for caring candidates at every level — local, county, state, federal — who will protect our children, and who will value the life of others, as much as their own.
Ken Richardson
Lodi
