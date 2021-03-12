Ken Richardson: GOP senators are wasting taxpayer money

Dear Editor: American taxpayers are paying middle-aged and older GOP Congressional members (mostly white) about $200,000 a year plus benefits that are better than ours. What do we get for our money?
We get a continual assault on our democracy by them:
* passing the corporate welfare tax-cut program of December 2017 that benefitted the top 1% of our people while plunging middle-class Americans into trillions of debt;
* attempting to pass state and federal voter suppression laws aimed at limiting the votes of Black citizens;
* seeking to reduce Social Security benefits instead of generating more revenue by raising or abolishing the cap;
* shrugging aside the Jan. 6 riot on the Capitol building that will cost taxpayers more than $519 million to clean up and protect;
* NOT passing adequate COVID-19 relief.
Ask Sen. Ron Johnson, about all of these self-serving GOP actions.
Every day, too many members of the GOP show us that they lack common sense, common decency and personal integrity. What a waste of taxpayer money.
On Election Day in 2022, let's get rid of them.
Ken Richardson
Lodi
