Ken Richardson: Critical race theory a distraction from vote suppression

Dear Editor: George Washington, after two terms as president, returned to his Mount Vernon plantation where he owned 300 slaves. That's history, not critical race theory.
Slave laws in the 1830s in some southern states prohibited anyone from teaching slaves to read or write. If caught, they could be fined or flogged. That's history, not critical race theory.
The 1860 United States census reported the percent of Black slaves in state populations: 57.2% in South Carolina, 55.2% in Mississippi, 46.8% in Louisiana, and so forth. That's history, not critical race theory.
Critical race theory is another Republican distraction. From what? Maybe they are trying to draw attention away from 216 voter suppression bills in 41 GOP-controlled states. Why? The GOP has found another way of withholding freedom, known as election slavery.
Ken Richardson
Lodi
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.