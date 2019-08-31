Dear Editor: In addition to limiting easy access to guns (Jessie Opoien, Aug. 21), why not also limit easy access to high-capacity magazines? How? Imitate golfers.
Each goes to a range. Golfers bring clubs, buy a bucket of balls, and practice.
Shooters bring semi-automatic weapons, buy high-capacity magazines or bring their own, and practice.
Suppose shooters could only obtain the high-capacity magazine at the private or public shooting range? This would limit easy access to potential mass murder.
Retailers and online ammo dealers would object. And, yes, new technology and new ways of doing things puts some people out of business (or reduces sales), while creating opportunities for others.
Think the buggy-whip industry, no luggage locks for airplane travelers, film-less cameras, online shopping, smart phones, electric cars, the list goes on and on. Some businesses win, others lose.
But, access to high-capacity magazines only at the shooting ranges could save lives, lots of lives, especially children.
How can anyone be against that?
Ken Richardson
Lodi
