 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ken Richardson: A word association pop quiz

Ken Richardson: A word association pop quiz

Dear Editor: Here's a pop quiz for your readers.

What one word comes to mind when you hear each of these three names: Donald Trump, Sen. Ron Johnson, the GOP?

One word for each. I won't tell you mine, because I don't want to condition you.

Ken Richardson

Lodi

Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics