Ken Richardson: A word association pop quiz

Dear Editor: Here's a pop quiz for your readers.
What one word comes to mind when you hear each of these three names: Donald Trump, Sen. Ron Johnson, the GOP?
One word for each. I won't tell you mine, because I don't want to condition you.
Ken Richardson
Lodi
