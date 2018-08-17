Dear Editor: I woke up recently hoping to find a headline saying, "Donald Trump has fled the country." I had dreamed of him huffing and puffing in a labored trot to the Trump jet with his pockets stuffed full of White House silverware and two pillowcases bursting with Oval Office artifacts. Melania stood and watched, not bothering to chase ... or even wave. In my mind, his petty theft would be a small price to pay for his self-expulsion from American soil.
But then, I thought ... where would he go? Outside of Vladimir Putin, he has ignored, insulted, embarrassed or shoved aside every foreign dignitary he's met, so who would allow him to land his ego jet? Even bromance brother Putin would likely block the airspace around Russia as his American puppet would have worn out his useful idiot status.
So, where would "The Donald" find shelter? And frankly, who would want to go with him? I suppose there would be some eager people who Donald so "loves" who'd be willing to polish his putter or get him a Coke, but once his money ran out they too would scurry away after being stiffed a paycheck or two.
As much as I’d love to see the not-so-stable "genius" with a prison haircut, I’d be happier if he just WENT AWAY NOW and stopped embarrassing the people of the United States; manipulating and pitting American against American; promoting hatred, racism and xenophobia and crotch-grabbing; creating incessant, petty, loud, dramatic White House tweet fodder.
Ken Olufs
Blanchardville
