Ken Olufs: Still seeking truth from 9/11 Commission

Dear Editor: 20 YEAR ANNIVERSARY, 20 YEARS OF LIES: It seems every year I write this letter, yet I am shocked at the deafening silence regarding the worst attack on our shores since Pearl Harbor. The 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks are upon us, but the only reference I hear anymore is about having a “9/11 Style Commission” formed to investigate the Jan. 6 "insurrection" at the Capitol.
It sickens me to hear that analogy because it took 443 days for the Bush administration to be shamed into even forming that commission. It’s published results were a predetermined conclusion that failed every measure of investigative integrity. Evidence was destroyed, overlooked and ignored while ‘rabbit holes’ were neatly filled in and covered with sod. Our general blanket acceptance of "conspiracy theory" to debunk logical narratives perpetuates the lies. Because there was no feasible way to explain the perfect, symmetrical demolition of World Trade Center 7, the 9/11 Commission Report simply failed to bring it up. Pools of molten steel gurgled below ground for more than two months. Anyone care to explain that? Somebody knows the truth.
The American people don't. It’s way past time to get after it. Who will have the courage to do so?
Ken Olufs
Blanchardville
