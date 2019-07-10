Dear Editor: "Independence Day." “…The Continental Congress declared that the thirteen American colonies were no longer subject to the monarch of Britain and were now united, free, and independent states."
That said, are we "united" and "free" today in the sense that we are not subject to a monarchy? Or, have we fallen victim to a consortium of imperial, ruling-class elites who’ve reinvented the monarchy under the disguise of a faux-democracy? It seems abundantly clear, they have corrupted our political system for the express purpose of solidifying power and profits at the expense and lives of the working class.
Our constitutional framers created contingencies for the assaults it would bear from the imperial forces they sought to escape. Yet, those attacks continue with diabolical precision. When the Koch brothers invest almost a billion dollars to install puppet legislators, judges and policies, there should be no illusion as to the precarious viability and health of our democracy. The revolving door of industry insiders, politicians and lobbyists that define the "swamp" make clear the question of whether or not our ‘independence and freedom still exist.
When overt displays of corruption wrestle with the conscience of media organizations weighing profits over their "fourth estate" duties, we must demand that justice be blind, that "our" government was designed for all people, and to recapture the premise of our constitutional precepts, the powers of government must be returned to "the people."
That means overturning Citizens United, McCutcheon v. FEC, investigating and prosecuting anyone who breaks laws and corrupts our system. No one should be immune from justice. Not our president. Not anyone! If we are to celebrate “Independence Day," let’s make sure it actually exists. I strongly contend that our nation as a whole, is asleep to the reality that our "independence" and "freedoms" are on life support.
Ken Olufs
Blanchardville
