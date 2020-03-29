Ken Koscik: While we slow down, Mother Nature is on the move

Dear Editor: Yesterday the ice went off the lake. My wife asked me, “When will the loons arrive?” I replied, “Tomorrow.” Sure enough, they showed up the next day.
When we went for our walk late this morning, I had the thought that we were tied down a bit. We’re not living the fast pace, like last week. Then we heard the sand hill cranes high above us. They were so high it was hard to find them in the sky. But there they were, circling, spiraling higher and higher. While we were watching them another group joined them. Perhaps the first group was waiting for them to catch up. Together they flew north in that “V” formation. Two mourning doves were sitting on a high wire above the road with their backs facing the warming sun. Robins, cardinals, nuthatches, chickadees and all kinds of woodpeckers are singing to each other, and maybe to us too. All kinds of plants are pushing their way to the sunshine, the trees are budding out and the grass has a slight tinge of green. We may be staying put, but Mother Nature is on the move big time. She is working hard melting the ice on the lake and getting rid of snow. She is pushing maple syrup up the trees and warming the earth so that farmers can plant their crops. She is telling us to “Keep the faith, be hopeful."
Ken Koscik
Monona
