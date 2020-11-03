 Skip to main content
Ken Knudson: What happened to Foxconn?

Dear Editor: Remember Gov. Scott Walker? Remember his Foxconn project with its promised 13,000 jobs? Remember the $400 million (of a promised $3 billion) in state support of the project? Remember Trump wooing Foxconn CEO Terry Gou with his hopes of building “the eighth wonder of the world” in southeast Wisconsin? Whatever happened to those things?

Ken Knudson

Madison

