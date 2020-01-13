Ken Knudson: Proposed Airbnb regulations are too burdensome

Dear Editor: I don't use Airbnbs, preferring traditional motels or bed and breakfast places. I don't know much about regulatory requirements for any of these lodging forms, and don't much care, as long as the places I stay at are clean and safe. So given that these are pretty much my only requirements, I'm darned if I can figure out why Airbnb operators are going to be required to provide guest license plate numbers, registration data (presumably guest names at a minimum) and all the places where the operator advertises.
What do these pieces of red tape have to do with sanitation and safety, and what business is it of the city or county where I sleep anyway?
Ken Knudson
Madison
