Ken Haak: I support Joe Fenrick for state superintendent

Dear Editor: The COVID-19 crisis has put a monumental strain on our schools. Teachers, more than any group, have been faced with the problems of educating our children while lacking the resources and experience to deal with the situation. More and more we are seeing how teachers are innovating in the methods necessary to serve their students.
Joe Fenrick is one of those teachers and would be an excellent choice for state superintendent. Joe, Fond du Lac's 2012 teacher of the year, has taught high school science for 15 years. He has also served as a geology lecturer at UW-Oshkosh. He also has political experience serving three terms on the Fond du Lac County Board.
Joe has always believed in setting high standards and lifts students up to meet those standards. To meet these standards we must put highly trained teachers in every school. We must have fair and transparent budgets to assure modern facilities and resources in all schools. We must emphasize teaching over testing. Testing tells us who is ahead and who is behind. Teaching gives those who may be behind a chance to catch up.
A father, a teacher, a community leader, Joe Fenrick has the experience and personal qualities to make a great superintendent of schools. I hope you will join me in voting for Joe Fenrick.
Ken Haak
Madison
