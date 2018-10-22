Dear Editor: Have you ever really stopped to consider bees? If you haven't, it's a great time to start thinking about these buzzy little creatures. What you may or may not know is that bees are in great danger. And it's mostly our fault.
You may not realize it, but without bees it would be a very different world. And not in a good way. For one, we'd probably eat a lot more bread, because that's one thing we can make without bees.
But there are things we can do to help bees. We can plant gardens with bee-friendly plants such as ivy, crocus, lavender, mint and many others. If you're not ready to plant a garden, you could take some smaller steps to help bees, like not using pesticides on your lawn and garden.
Since it's us who are hurting bees, it's time we start helping bees!
Kelsey Henderson, a concerned fourth-grader
Madison
