Dear Editor: It’s moves like this (lame-duck Legislative session) that prove Republicans don’t care about Wisconsin citizens! They only care about themselves and keeping a grip on power, regardless of the cost. The electorate firmly rejected Scott Walker, Brad Schimel and their benefactors like the Koch brothers, WMC, NRA and all the other special interests that have been running this great state into the ground! Now they’ll do anything, however abhorrent, to maintain their power. They are faceless men with no sense of decency or integrity.
Kelly Kennedy
Cottage Grove
