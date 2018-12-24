Dear Editor: It can be rather difficult to ferret through a continual news feed, most of which stays stuck on the by-now predictable shenanigans of "Mr. T." We must remind ourselves to pay attention to other news.
The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change recently released its report. Accordingly, we are facing "rapid, far-reaching and unprecedented changes in all aspects of society if we are to limit global warming to 1.5 C." The time frame we have to work with is basically the next 10 years; we've suspected as much. On the flip side, there is so much news to celebrate!
Drumroll please...
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act, a result of many years of hard work and bipartisan collaboration, was introduced in Congress on the 28th of November. This act will reduce America's emissions by at least 40 percent within 12 years. (For particulars, go to: energy/innovationact.org).
A recent TED talk on removing carbon from the atmosphere casts light on the positive side of climate change developments. Electric vehicle sales in Norway have set a new record. There is a meteoric rise in alternative energy jobs. There are thousands of people everywhere "on the move," working through groups such as Citizens Climate Lobby, 350.org and other grassroots organizations, committed to rolling back carbon emissions.
There really is good news out there. Sometimes you just have to dig for it.
Kelly Aanrud
Amherst Junction
