Dear Editor: Wasn't that a mighty storm?
The stories still spill out describing in vivid detail the damage done by the July storm that "had its way" with many counties throughout central Wisconsin. It is humbling to live in a civilization that is so vulnerable to the increasing power of tornadoes and sheer winds. How utterly unprepared most of us are for these extreme weather events. We were left groping for the same light switch that produced nothing and turning on faucets that did not put out a drop.
We found ourselves heading to McDonald's and gas stations only to find long lines of other desperate people who also had nothing stockpiled to fall back on. Maybe it is a stretch to use the word "apocalyptic" but that is how it felt. Bottled water, bags of ice and generators were selling out fast. The nagging thought was when a similar storm would strike again, mowing down huge trees like so many toothpicks. I had grown accustomed to watching the news showing footage of people in other states digging out after catastrophic storms, everything in ruins.
Now it is in our backyard.
Each mighty storm has a lesson to teach. This is climate disaster. There are citizen groups marching all over the planet rebelling against our own possible extinction. They are demanding the necessary changes. A bipartisan bill involving carbon fee and dividend has arrived in Congress.
Listen to what these terrifying storms are telling us.
Kelly Aanrud
Amherst Junction
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.