Kelli Kerkman: Fitzgerald sided with the traitorous mob

Dear Editor: It is unfortunate that one of Scott Fitzgerald’s first acts as a new member of the House of Representatives was to side with an angry and traitorous mob. Rather than support and defend the Constitution, as he vowed to do only days earlier, he chose to oppose the nation’s supreme law.
I hoped that his recent tenure as a leader in our own state’s Legislature would have helped him to realize that his “yea” vote not only supported the will of the insurrectionists, but also that it violated key principles of conservatism and states' rights — principles he claims to support.
Kelli Kerkman
Wauwatosa
