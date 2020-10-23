Kelda Roys: Amy Coney Barrett is dangerous to our democracy

Dear Editor: This week, we’ve seen how dangerous the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett is to our democracy and our nation. From Roe v. Wade to the Affordable Care Act, it's clear we cannot trust her to respect the rule of law or precedent. She will be the critical vote that strips away healthcare from millions of Americans, and rolls back abortion rights, birth control access, and privacy.
Although she cloaks her extremism as so-called "originalism," her confirmation will enshrine into law a generation of unpopular policies that cannot pass through Congress, while preventing progress on critical issues like climate change and voting rights.
While the COVID-19 pandemic destroys lives and small businesses, Ron Johnson and the Republicans have been working tirelessly to repeal Roe and the ACA.
Republican leaders have failed American families at every step, and now they want Judge Barrett to assist Trump in attacking voting and the integrity of our elections. That's why they are desperate to rush this illegitimate nomination process — to install Barrett on the Supreme Court prior to the election. Ron Johnson and his right wing corporate backers have been packing the federal courts for decades, trying to undermine democratically passed legislation on health care, consumer protection, and civil rights.
With this sham nomination process, it's clear they don't care about fairness, ideological balance, or the rule of law. And it's past time to look at court reform to restore a judicial system that respects Americans and is worthy of our trust.
Kelda Roys
Madison
