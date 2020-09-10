Keith Findley: Ahrens' criticism of Civilian Review Board misunderstands city's plan

Dear Editor: David Ahrens has published a thoughtful endorsement of the concept of civilian oversight of police. Unfortunately, however, his critique of the civilian oversight mechanism adopted nearly unanimously by the Madison Common Council at its meeting last week reflects misunderstandings of the purpose and nature of the Independent Monitor and Civilian Review Board created by the Council. I know what the oversight mechanism actually is because I was co-chair of the ad hoc committee that drafted the report and recommendations upon which our new ordinance is based.
First, Mr. Ahrens says that nine of 11 Civilian Oversight Board members will be “self-selected” by nine named community organizations. The Board will actually have 13 members, two of whom will be alternates, but who will participate fully in all meetings, and will cast votes whenever any of the first 11 are absent. More importantly, these community groups do not have the power to “self-select” the board. Each of these nine organizations nominates three potential board members, and the mayor and Common Council then select and appoint one of those three from each organization, or reject all three. No one gets on the board without mayoral and Common Council approval.
Mr. Ahrens also objects to several (but apparently not all) of the named organizations that can nominate board members, because he perceives them to be harsh critics of the MPD. Being critical, even very critical, of police, however, should not be a disqualifier. One of the purposes of the Civilian Oversight Board is to bring together the MPD and representatives of Madison’s most heavily policed and marginalized communities — the very communities that harbor the most distrust of the MPD. Giving them a place at the table is the only way to bridge that gap and begin to build trust. If these groups were excluded from this process that would surely doom this enterprise.
Mr. Ahrens notes that the independent monitor will have the authority to appoint counsel to represent individuals with complaints against MPD and its personnel. But he is incorrect when he asserts that “we would pay private attorneys up to $15,000 to sue the city.” Counsel appointed by the independent monitor will not sue the city. The monitor’s authority to appoint counsel is only for the purpose of helping individuals file complaints with the Police and Fire Commission — the body that by statute has the authority to hear civilian complaints and impose discipline. The PFC has long been concerned that, without counsel, the complaint process can pose an insurmountable barrier for many community members who might have complaints. And, importantly, unlike a civil suit, the PFC cannot award monetary damages.
Mr. Ahrens next objects that “this body is not structured to review policies and procedures but to conduct trials of members of the department.” This, too, is inaccurate. The charge to the monitor and board in the new ordinance expressly includes responsibility for reviewing policies and procedures, and the monitor and board have no authority to conduct trials. They may conduct independent investigations and make findings, but those findings adjudicate nothing; neither the monitor nor the board has the authority to mandate any action by the MPD, discipline any officers, or award any compensation. Their roles are instead to act as voices for the community to publicly scrutinize the MPD and engage the MPD with any concerns it uncovers.
Mr. Ahrens is correct that credibility of the new board is essential to its success. That means the board must have credibility with police, but even more importantly, credibility with the marginalized communities with whom the MPD and the city need to build trust and acceptance. Building what Mr. Ahrens considers a “balanced” board cannot be accomplished by inviting to the table only those who are not critics of police.
Keith Findley
Madison
