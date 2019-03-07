Dear Editor: It’s that time of year again: Girl Scout cookies are thwarting diets everywhere. If asked about Girl Scouts, one would likely mention a group of little girls selling the famous cookies and making lanyards. But this visualization oversimplifies the organization and all they stand for.
As a college student who participated in Scouts until I was 18, I did make crafts and build campfires. But as I got older, I developed professionally and worked on projects addressing social issues in my community. Most know about Eagle Scouts, the highest ranking for a Boy Scout; few are familiar with the Gold Award, the equivalent achievement in Girl Scouts. When I worked on a precursor project to the Gold Award in high school, adults and students were surprised I was still a Scout. The underlying question was always: “Aren’t you a little old for that?”
Girl Scouts is stigmatized as something meant for little girls to do and then outgrow, while their male counterparts are encouraged and respected for continuing onward. Many girls, especially young women entering middle and high school, feel “too old” or unaware about opportunities beyond craft-making. Furthermore, fewer women take on troop leadership roles: While I had two dynamic women guide me until my high school graduation, others are not as lucky.
I must mention Girl Scouts is an imperfect organization with its own history of exclusion and hostility toward certain social identities. It still has a lot of work to do, but recent history shows a promising future for inclusion and support for all girls. Right now, 51 percent of female representatives in our congressional session were Girl Scouts. As Wisconsinites, should learn how Girl Scouts empowers participants from kindergarten until high school graduation, supporting them too along the way.
Kayla Van Boxtel
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.