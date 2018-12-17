Dear Editor: I recently read the article by the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism published in the Cap Times on Medicaid fraud crackdown on nurses who work with Medicaid recipients in the home setting, and as a home health aide and nursing student at UW-Madison, I am very disheartened to hear about the unjust repayments expected from nurses who make documentation errors. I am here to advocate for fellow nurses who work in the home setting caring for our state’s most vulnerable population.
As a home health aide, I have worked through multiple companies and have done various types of documentation for my clients. In the majority of in-home settings, documentation is extensive and done via pen and paper, making the opportunity for human error a legitimate potential. Documentation policies vary depending on the company, but I would describe the process as a whole as extremely time-consuming and complicated. I also understand the importance of policies that monitor documentation to avoid fraud, specifically in the home setting where clients are more susceptible to injustices.
Finding staff to work in the home setting is becoming a rising challenge. Instead of supporting home health workers and seeking methods to help with documentation and error prevention, the state of Wisconsin has instead chosen to hold nurses to a standard of perfection with the unjust punishment of salary repayment for mistakenly forgetting to check a single box.
The state of Wisconsin must better support the nurses who work at the heart of their health care system, including those who work with Medicaid recipients in the home setting.
Kayla Fisher
Madison
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.