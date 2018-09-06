Dear Editor: Isn’t it ironic that a recent smear ad attacks Tony Evers for failing to revoke teachers’ licenses after their inappropriate behavior? It conveniently omits that Wisconsin state law was what prevented his taking such action. He did take aggressive action afterward to change that Republican inspired law.
In addition, the Republican weakening of educational standards means that people now entering our schools as teachers are less well prepared and are no longer required to have a degree with education credits at all! In effect, Walker has made it possible for anyone to teach without this essential preparation. This may eventually lead to continuing education for teachers no longer being required, further eroding their qualifications and efficiency as educators. Do Republicans want to create a less well-educated voting public?
The smear campaign also overlooks Walker’s repeatedly cutting funds to education at all levels over the past eight years. As a direct result, many schools, notably in rural areas, can now only offer very poor salaries, and thus have great difficulty attracting and retaining qualified educators to their schools.
Tony Evers will invest in teachers and our children because he understands that will lead to a brighter future for our state.
Kay Ziegahn
Richland Center
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.