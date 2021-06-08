Kay Ziegahn: In Wisconsin and D.C., Republicans block help for workers

Dear Editor: We are currently witnessing a set of parallel circumstances in both our state and national governments, because our Republican representatives and senators seem determined that nothing be achieved either by Gov. Tony Evers or President Joe Biden.
At the state level, those in control of the Joint Finance Committee refuse to fund schools adequately or to expand BadgerCare so that Wisconsin can claim the $1.6 billion in available federal funds. They also resist funding the replacement of deadly lead pipes servicing schools and homes statewide, and updating the out-of-date unemployment compensation system so we all have a fair chance at a healthy, fulfilling life.
Republicans in Congress refuse to act on Biden’s initiatives to improve living standards of lower income citizens, like making childcare affordable, increasing the minimum wage to a livable level and pinning it to the rate of inflation. It would also be nice to have paid parental leave like Europeans enjoy, but don’t hold your breath on that one.
Additionally, without fair electoral maps, we will always have representation by leaders who only want to keep their political power while refusing to represent all their constituents.
Kay Ziegahn
Richland Center
