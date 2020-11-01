Katy Lamberty: Our health care supply chain is resilient

Dear Editor: This year, my family was faced with a difficult situation at the height of COVID-19, landing a loved one in the hospital and then assisted living. While the beginning days were uncertain and scary, I am happy to report that he is receiving the care he needs, despite the ongoing strains across our health care system.
Rarely do we think about how medications get to our pharmacies, doctors’ offices or care facilities or where they come from. But, in dire, frightening medical situations, it becomes a lot clearer. And now, I know that this essential treatment and care for my loved one was made possible because of the strength and resilience of our health care supply chain.
Our hospitals, care facilities and pharmacies all receive medications and supplies from wholesale distributors, who source materials from across the world. These logistics experts, throughout the pandemic, have been making sure that all patients have the products and supplies to remain healthy.
While we are not out of the woods and my family member continues to fight for his health, I feel grateful for those in the health care distribution industry working to ensure we have the medications we need.
Katy Lamberty
Mount Horeb
