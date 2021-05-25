 Skip to main content
Katy Lamberty: Community pharmacies need support

Dear Editor: My family depends on prescription medications to manage and control health conditions. And while the COVID-19 pandemic has made for a tough year, one bright spot has been our community pharmacy. Adapting to health needs with patients top of mind, our trusted pharmacists worked on overdrive to dispense needed prescriptions, provide medical advice and now administer vaccines.

I truly don’t know what we’d do without them, which is why I hope lawmakers continue to support these small businesses and the organizations that help them to stay afloat, including pharmacy services administrative organizations (PSAOs).

During a time when pharmacists have so much on their plate, PSAOs help them to manage their administrative duties and communications across the healthcare system, allowing pharmacists to focus on caring for patients. As someone who feels the direct benefits of this relationship, I know how crucial it is.

Pharmacists have further cemented their role as a pillar of community health throughout the pandemic, and our public policies should reflect their importance.

Katy Lamberty

Mount Horeb

