Dear Editor: Earlier this week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed a major win for reproductive freedom. Despite President Donald Trump’s tireless work to erode reproductive healthcare access here in Wisconsin, across the U.S., and around the world, our voices have been heard.
The House, with the support of Rep. Mark Pocan, passed a nearly $1 trillion spending package that supports the reversal of many Trump anti-choice policies, including his deadly global gag rule. The gag rule currently restricts access to family planning by forcing health care providers and organizations to make the impossible choice between desperately-needed funding and providing patients with comprehensive reproductive healthcare.
Thank you, Rep. Pocan, for listening to your constituents and supporting crucial investments in global reproductive health and family planning programs.
On the heels of this important bill, now is the time to mobilize Madison in support of the Global Health, Empowerment, and Rights (HER) Act to permanently repeal Trump’s global gag rule.
Everyone, everywhere deserves access to affordable, accessible, and comprehensive reproductive health care. This week, we took a stand and got one step closer to making this a reality.
Katie Wade
Madison
