Katie Tredinnick: Wolf population needs advocates

Dear Editor: In February of this year, 20% of Wisconsin’s grey wolf population was killed in less than 60 hours. Yet, astonishingly, plans are underway to conduct a second wolf hunt in November of 2021.
The Jan. 4 federal delisting of grey wolves prompted the Wisconsin DNR to schedule a wolf hunt, as required by state law. To allow time to analyze wolf population data, set informed quotas and consult with tribal leaders, the DNR announced plans to arrange the wolf hunt for November of 2021. However, claiming that the decision violated state law, a hunter advocacy group won a lawsuit against the Wisconsin DNR and forced the DNR to establish the February 2021 wolf hunt — a hunt which stands as the latest example of the prioritization of politics over science.
As a graduate student studying veterinary medicine and public health at UW-Madison, it seems to me that the February harvest was extremely narrow in scope. Conducted during peak breeding season, the hunt probably disbanded packs and took the lives of several pregnant females, likely decreasing the population’s reproductive potential. The fast-tracked hunt also pushed the DNR to bypass their legal obligation to consult with tribal representatives, undoubtedly damaging tribal relations.
While the impacts of February’s wolf hunt have yet to be realized, we can prevent another politically-driven harvest from occurring in the future. To provide input to the DNR regarding the Fall 2021 wolf harvest season and wolf management plan, visit this website by May 15: https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/wildlifehabitat/wolfmanagementplan
Advocate now for the wolf population of tomorrow.
Katie Tredinnick
Fitchburg
Send your letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.