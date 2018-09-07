Dear Editor: All the explanations of Journey Mental Health's decision to close the Kajsiab House programs raise new questions.
Why did decision-makers at a mental health agency fail to consider seriously the impact of an abrupt closure on the mental health of their clients and the morale of their staff?
Why weren't those clients and staff offered an opportunity to provide solutions? Why was the loss of a transportation contract the impetus for ending a program that had served Hmong and Cambodian refugees for 15 years?
Two things are clear, however.
The programs are valued by those who used them. The Hmong Institute and community leaders quickly organized a press conference and announced a fundraising goal of $150,000 to keep the programs open until the end of the year. Their aim is to secure funds from Dane County in the future.
Money and the lack thereof is the heart of the problem. According to Journey's CEO, the agency deficit will approach $500,000 by the end of the year. An important cause of that deficit is the reimbursement rate for services through Medicaid. Medicaid is the state and federal program that funds services for poor people and those with mental illness. The rate, which is set by the state, was among the lowest in the country until recently. It still does not cover the cost of services.
All credit to the Hmong community for their quick and effective response and to Ald. Shiva Bidar for suggesting city funds be used to keep the programs open. Both are short-term solutions, however. We need to raise the Medicaid reimbursement rate and we need more county dollars for mental health services.
Katie Mulligan
Madison
