Katie Mulligan: Make Black lives matter in our prisons

Dear Editor: Gov. Tony Evers offered a powerful statement about how we should respond to the Black Lives Matter movement. He said, “We must offer our compassion, we must offer our support, most of all we must offer our action.”
Wisconsin’s prisons provide an obvious place for that action to occur. As of 2018, Blacks were sentenced to prison 10 times more often than whites. Our state had the second highest rate of Black-white incarceration disparities in the country.
People in prison are at heightened risk for the COVID-19 virus because social distancing is nearly impossible. They tested positive for the virus at more than five times the rate in the general population, according to one national study. Death rates were also higher.
And, heat poses an additional problem, with a temperature of 87 degrees in one Wisconsin prison. Prisoners said they were locked in cells to prevent spread of the virus; the results were stagnant air, insufferable heat, and problems breathing.
The nonpartisan Legislative Reference Bureau reported that Evers could commute sentences, offer furloughs, and grant compassionate release to people at highest risk for the virus. Since March, WISDOM, the ACLU and others repeatedly urged the governor to take those actions.
According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel (8/13/2020), Evers failed to use his clemency powers to cut short or delay sentences. Of 131 applications for compassionate release since March, two have been approved. It is time for him to act.
Katie Mulligan
Madison
